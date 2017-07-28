The 29 richest people in USA

Of the 50 richest people in the world, 29 live in the United States, the world superpower, whose combined wealth exceeds 900 trillion dollars. Among the most notable fortunes are the traditional Bill Gates and Warren Buffetts and emerging from Amazon tycoon Jeff Bezos and Facebook creator Mark Zuckerberg.

The fortunes of these powerful businessmen have been calculated based on the personal wealth of each of these billionaires, the financial performance of their companies and their bank accounts, among other factors.

James Simons

Net worth: $ 14.3 billion

Age: 77

Country: United States

Type of Company: Coverage Funds

Source of Wealth: Self-made, Renaissance Technologies

James Simons known as “Quant King” is a skilled businessman and mathematician who began his career working for the American government in the Department of Defense as a code switch. From there he was fired for openly criticizing the country’s participation in the Vietnam War. He then served for ten years as head of the Mathematics department at Stony Brook University until 1978 when he resigned to break through and create his own company. Thereafter began the growth of his fortune by introducing a mathematical model to the hedge fund industry. Thus was born Renaissance Technologies, whose current capital is $ 65 billion in assets of funds under his administration.

This dreamer continues to bet on the success of his company and to make its hedge funds achieve the goal of managing more than $ 100 billion; Although he is no longer in charge of his company from which he retired in 2009 he remains the president of Renaissance and confident that someday he will achieve it.

Laurene Powell Jobs

Net worth: $ 14.4 billion

Age: 52

Country: US

Industry: Media

Source of wealth: Inheritance; Disney

She is the widow of Apple’s co-founder Steve Jobs. Laurene Powell Jobs inherited her husband’s fortune that includes the 5.5 million shares of Apple and the 7.3% stake in The Walt Disney Co. Since his death in 2011, the value of Jobs’ equity in Disney Has tripled and is now more than $ 12 billion, making Laurene the largest single shareholder of this company.

Before marrying Jobs, she already had a tour in the world of finance and business. Laurene Jobs worked at Merrill Lynch and Goldman Sachs on Wall Street, then earned her MBA at Stanford University in 1991. After her marriage to Steve, she created Terravera, an organic food company and has been very dedicated to philanthropic projects, Including College Track, a program created in 1997 that prepares low-income students to enter college and has made significant donations to other programs to help high school students.

By the way, Jobs considers the description of his late husband in the film “Steve Jobs” by Aaron Sorkino to be a true “fiction.”

Charlie Ergen

Net worth: $ 14.5 billion

Age: 62

Country: US

Industry: Media

Source of wealth: Self-made, Dish Network

Charles William Ergen is the co-founder and current chairman of the Board of Directors of Dish Network and Echostar Communications Corporation, where he owns 52% of the share capital and 88% of the total voting power. Similarly, Ergen has the majority of shares of Dish Mexico, a provider of pay television in that country; Echostar also bought satellite broadcasting rights in Brazil in 2012.

Although Ergen was away for four years from the giant cable network provider Dish Network, he had to return to the company founded in 1980, retaking his position as CEO at a difficult time when the company tries to keep the number of subscribers. For this, it launched as a lifeline last January Sling TV, a streaming service that allows subscribers to watch their favorite online channels for only $ 20 a month.

Its business tactics have always been controversial, as it did last year with the purchase of $ 10 billion in wireless spectrum licenses, – although the company does not offer wireless plans to its subscribers – which led to fines and sanctions of The FCC to the company for $ 500 million because the purchase was made with discounts of 25% that were for small businesses. The Hollywood Reporter once labeled him “the most hated man in Hollywood.”

Ray Dalio

Net worth: $ 16.3 billion

Age: 66

Country: US

Industry: Hedge funds

Source of wealth: Self-made; Bridgewater Associates

Raymond Dalio is an investor and hedge fund manager, founder of investment company Bridgewater Associates, which is among the largest hedge funds in the world. He is also a recognized philanthropist and counselor who is committed to donating most of his wealth to charity. In 2012, Dalio was included in the annual Time list as one of the 100 most influential people in the world. It was also included in the list of the 50 most influential people in the world by Bloomberg Markets. And Alpha Alpha of the Institutional Investor placed him in the No. 2 position in his Rica List of 2012. His fortune of $ 15.9 billion, places him in the 30th position of the richest in America and in 69 among the most powerful on the planet .

Dalio runs Bridgewater Associates, the world’s largest hedge fund with a client base of approximately $ 154 billion in global investments. In 2016 this investment magnate shared his “investment secrets” through a YouTube video, which has been viewed more than 2 million times. The self-published manual on its principles of money management and leadership is considered as a bible in the world of investment. Dalio firmly believes that the secret of his success is based on learning from his bad decisions and remembering that history always repeats itself.

Len Blavatnik

Net worth: $ 16.7 billion

Age 58

Country: USA

Industry: Diversified investments

Source of wealth: Self-made; Access Industries

Leonard Valentinovich Blavatnik is an English businessman, investor and philanthropist of Ukrainian origin, and American nationalized who amassed his fortune through business intelligence after graduating from Columbia and Harvard respectively, investing in various sectors such as natural resources, media, telecommunications, real estate And chemicals through its conglomerate company, Access Industries, founded in 1986. By 2015, Blavatnik was ranked as Britain’s richest man and this year he received the knighthood for his services to philanthropy.

Blavatnik has been a bold and risky investor buying companies on the verge of breaking as was the case with the Lyondellbasell chemical company, with a keen nose for business. After venturing into the fashion world by buying 20% ​​of Tory Burch’s stock in 2004, she decided to invest in the record industry by buying Warner Music Group for $ 3.3 million, which handles groups and artists such as Metallica, Coldplay, Blur and Bruno Mars.

Donald Bren

Net worth: $ 17 billion

Age: 83

Country: US

Industry: Real Estate

Source of wealth: Self-made; Irvine Company

Donald L. Bren is the President and sole owner of The Irvine Co., a real estate investment firm. He is the richest real estate entrepreneur in the United States. In 2017 it occupies the number 66 of the list Forbes. Bren served three years as a marine and on leaving in 1958 he founded the Bren Co., then took a $ 10,000 loan and built his first property in Newport Beach, California.

Bren started with a 34% shareholding, but then progressively bought shares from other shareholders until he had 100% of the company’s share capital in 1996. The Irvine Co currently owns Its properties 500 office buildings, 130 apartment communities, 41 shopping centers, five marinas, three hotels and three golf courses, spread over more than 110 million square feet.

The company also owns about 50,000 acres of land preserved in Orange County. Silicon Valley appears to be among Bren’s expansion plans, which has also donated more than $ 1.3 billion to charitable causes through its Donald Bren foundation.

Paul Allen

Net worth: $ 18.3 billion

Age: 62

Country: US

Industry: Diversified investments

Source of wealth: Self-made; Microsoft

Paul Allen is an entrepreneur, investor and philanthropist who together with Bill Gates founded Microsoft. From an early age this talented businessman showed a passion for computers. After spending two years at Washington State University, he retired to work with Gates to write business software for personal computers. In 1975 they both founded Microsoft (initially called “Micro-Soft”) in Albuquerque, New Mexico. They developed a BASIC language interpreter. Allen was also instrumental in buying the MS-DOS operating system, which allowed Microsoft to fulfill its contract with IBM to supply the operating system to new personal computers.

Despite the successes of the company, Allen had to resign from Microsoft, after being diagnosed with Hodgkin’s disease, which he could happily overcome after a long treatment with radiation therapy and a bone marrow transplant. In 1990 he returned to Microsoft as a manager and Bill Gates was the richest man in the world. That same year I created Vulcan Ventures, a venture capital fund for cable and broadband services. He has also participated in 140 other companies, including Dreamworks, Priceline, GoNet, Metricom and Oxygen. Allen still retains just under 5% of Microsotf shares. It stands out as one of the most generous people in the world with donations that exceed 2,000 million dollars. He owns collections of cars and combat aircraft of World War II and of the sports teams the Portland Trailblazers and Seattle SeaHawks.

Carl Icahn

Net worth: $ 18.7 billion

Age: 79

Country: US

Industry: Diversified investments

Source of wealth: Self-made; Icahn Enterprises

Carl Celian Icahn is an entrepreneur and investor of Jewish origin and is a founder of Icahn Enterprises, a holding of companies based in New York. He obtained a degree in philosophy at Princeton and then studied medicine, but retired to join the army. His eagle eye to see business opportunities with the purchase of cheap stocks of maldened companies, which he then refloat with new methods, has been the key to his success. But it has also invested in high-profile companies such as Philips Petroleum, Viacom, RJR Nabisco, Neflix, Herbalife and Time Warner.

Icahn’s only shareholding in a company serves as a business guide to Wall Street investors. For example, in 2013 when it revealed the purchase of $ 1 billion in shares at Apple, the market immediately reacted to the upside. During Donald Trump’s election campaign, the president said he would like to have Icahn as secretary of the Treasury and he said he would gladly accept but has not yet happened.

Michael Dell

Net worth: $ 18.9 billion

Age: 50

Country: US

Industry: Technology

Source of wealth: Self-made; Dell

This entrepreneur and investor founded Dell Computer Corporation, the global computer giant. Dell began in 1984 with a company called PC Limited that operated from its bedroom while studying at the University of Texas at Austin. In 1987 it became the current company. The enthusiastic businessman decided to drop out of college and devote himself fully to the computer construction business, which earned him $ 6 million in the first year.

At the age of 23 he raised $ 30 million in making the company public, 18 of which went to Dell. Four years later he became the youngest man to rank in the Fortune 500 companies. Since the inception of Dell Computer Corporation he has been a CEO for a brief three-year period (2004-2007). After a tough legal battle waged against Carl Icahn, Dell regained control of the company in 2013 after a deal of nearly $ 25 billion. He has a foundation along with his wife Susan who brings tens of millions to charitable causes.

George Soros

Net worth: $ 21.7 billion

Age: 85

Country: US

Industry: Hedge funds

Source of wealth: Self-made; Soros Fund Management

Soros is an American investor and visionary born in Budapest, where he fled during World War II. Known as “the man who broke the Bank of England,” he is also known as the Quantum Fund, the hedge fund he launched in 1973 with Soros Fund Management Company. In 1992 he brought the pound sterling to the brink of collapse, a risky play that brought him $ 1 billion of profits in a single day, which catapulted him into the world of finance.

Soros Fund Management, the company it continues to manage, manages more than $ 25 billion in assets, which include stakes in Facebook, Amazon and Netflix. Soros is also president of the Open Society, an organization founded in 1979 that works through partners around the world and promotes the human rights and values ​​of open society.

Sheldon Adelson

Net worth: $ 23 billion

Age: 82

Country: US

Industry: Real Estate

Source of wealth: Self-made; Las Vegas Sands

Sheldon Adelson, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Sands Corporation, is known as the “King of Las Vegas,” the parent company of Venetian Macao Limited, which in turn operates the Sands Expo Convention Center and the Venetian Resort – Hotel Casino in Las Vegas. Before being a prosperous businessman, he was a journalist and mortgage broker, he comes from a family of Jewish and Ukrainian immigrants.

In 1995, during the computer trade show (COMDEX), one of the largest trade fairs held in Las Vegas, Adelson sold his company to Japan’s Softbank for $ 860 million and financed the purchase of Sands Casino, which Demolished immediately to build the Venetian Casino Resort and also the Sands Expo Convention Center. The financial crisis of 2008 affected it hard to lose $ 25,000 million and needed to disburse another one billion of its own patrimony to support the balance of the company. He managed to recover his fortune quickly and is currently in charge of Sands and is also CEO of China Sands, the fifth casino he plans to open in Macau this year.

Phil Knight

Net worth: $ 25.7 billion

Age: 77

Country: US

Industry: Retail

Source of wealth: Self-made; Nike

He is executive director of the company Nike and owner of Laika. This businessman was a member of the University of Oregon’s athletic team, where he earned a degree in journalism in 1959. He then earned an MBA from the Stanford University School of Business. Phil Knight put into practice his own degree thesis in which he claimed that commercial success consisted of designing a product made in Asia and then selling it at lower prices in the USA. He then invested $ 1000 and convinced the Japanese company Tiger Onitsuka to allow him to sell his shoes under the name of his company Blue Ribbon Sports. He worked hard to get his brand new, but at the beginning of the 70 began the dizzying take off.

Nike based its success by sponsoring high-profile athletes and celebrities from the sports world. This strategy began in 1973 with the sponsorship of Steve Prefontaine, Knight’s Olympic and Country Medalist, and then with Michael Jordan with whom Nike signed a five-year contract in 1984 for $ 500,000 per year. This utilitarian relationship between Nike and the NBA has continued with LeBron James, who has a lifetime contract with the successful brand for an undisclosed sum. Phil Knight retired from the presidency of Nike last June with an astronomical sales figure of 30.6 billion dollars and stocks at historical levels.

14, 15 and 16. Forrest, Jacqueline and John MarsNet worth: $ 28.6 billion each Age: 84, 76, and 80 Country: United States Industry: Candy Source of wealth: Inheritance; Mars Inc. At the death of his father Forrest Sr in 1999, the brothers Forrest, Jacqueline and Johns Mars, inherited his fortune and candy giant Mars Inc. Although they own, they do not manage the company that makes the world-famous M & M’s And Milky Way Barras, which his grandfather started as part of the products he sold in Tacoma, Washington in 1931. The chocolate candies business expanded to other rubber products when in 2008 the company bought the Wrigley Jr. Co. for about $ 23 billion. They then acquired the pet food company, Iams, in addition to two others from the Procter & Gamble holding company for a sum of nearly $ 2.9 billion. Currently, this trio directs the Marte Foundation dedicated to providing charitable causes in the educational, cultural, environmental and health fields. For this reason, Queen Elizabeth II named John Mars in honorary knight in 2015. Alice Walton Net worth: $ 33.2 billion Age: 66 Country: United States Industry: Retail Source of wealth: Inheritance; Walmart Alice Walton is the daughter of Walmart’s founder, Sam Walton, who passed away (1992), from whom he inherited much of his fortune and became the wealthiest woman on earth. Unlike her brothers, she has kept a distance from the management of this supermarket holding where it is not exactly well seen by most employees, considering it a wasteful and insensitive person to the problems of the workers of the company. Walton has a special penchant for the collection of expensive works of art, is fond of painting and was a breeder of horses. His personal collection includes works by Picasso, Andy Warhol, John Singer Sargent, Norman Rockwell, Winslow Homer and Georgia O’Keefe, among other artists. In 2011 he opened the Museum of Glass Bridges in Arkansas at a cost of 50 million dollars, where he exhibits his millionaire paintings.

Rob Walton

Net worth: $ 33.5 billion

Age: 71

Country: US

Industry: Retail

Source of wealth: Inheritance; Walmart

Samuel Robson Walton is the eldest son of Sam Walton the founder of Walmart, the largest supermarket chain in the world. Rob began to work in the company in 1969 and occupied several positions in the senior management until arriving at the presidency after the death of his father. He recently left the presidency of the company to his son-in-law Doug McMillon, where he was for 23 years.

The Walton family is reputed to be greedy. But recently, Rob and his brother Jim donated 1.5 million shares to the Walton Family Holdings Trust, while his sister Alice gave 3.7 million shares ($ 407 million in total). The Waltons’ share capital in the company that is close to 50% represents about $ 100 billion.

Jim Walton

Net worth: $ 34.8 billion

Age: 67

Country: US

Industry: Retail

Source of wealth: Inheritance; Walmart

James “Jim” Walton is the third heir to the Walton family fortune, owner of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. And the richest in the United States. Although Jim began working in 1975 in the corporation’s real estate department, where he stayed for a few years, he later took over the Arvest Bank Group (formerly Bank of Arkansas Bentoville), acquired in 1961. He is currently president And executive director whose assets are superior to the 15,000 million dollars.

This entrepreneur and banker is also the director of Walton Enterprises, which manages the assets of the Walton family and is also president of Community Publishers, an Arkansas-based media company. Jim joined Walmart’s board of directors in 2005 after the death of his brother John, where he serves as director.

Sergey Brin

Net worth: $ 37 billion

Age 42

Country: US

Industry: Technology

Source of wealth: Self-made; Google

Sergei Mijáilovich Brin is a businessman and computer scientist Russian – American who together with Larry Page, founded Google, one of the largest and most profitable Internet companies of all time. Following the restructuring of Google, in which Sergey Brin was a key player, he became president of Alphabet Inc., a multi-business conglomerate that includes Google as its main subsidiary, as well as YouTube and the services of Google Maps and Gmail, among others.

Brin was born in Moscow (1973) who emigrated to the United States at age 6, is the son of Eugenia Brin, a researcher at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center and Michael Brin, a professor of mathematics at the University of Maryland. In 1993, Brin graduated with honors in Mathematical Sciences and Computer Science at the University of Maryland and immediately began his studies at Stanford University.

Larry Page

Net worth: $ 38.5 billion

Age 42

Country: US

Industry: Technology

Source of wealth: Self-made; Google

Lawrence Edward “Larry” Page is the creator of Google (formerly called BackRub). He and his classmate, Sergey Brin, teamed up to create BackRub, the first search engine that preceded Google, while doing a PhD at Stanford in 1998. He is not a swank man, nor does he make many purchases.

Page was responsible for overseeing the restructuring of Google’s business and is currently engaged in major projects, ranging from home automation and auto-driving to research on the extension of human life and long-term projects Moonshoot, which encourages people to undertake projects to solve problems in a radical way.

Michael Bloomberg

Net worth: $ 42.1 billion

Age: 73

Country: US

Industry: Financial services

Source of wealth: Self-made; Bloomberg LP

Michael Bloomberg is the founder of the financial data firm that was born in 1981. After making a lot of money in the Salomon Brothers investment bank – which he joined in 1966 after completing an MBA at Harvard Business School – this investor created the famous Company Blomberg LP. Later in 1990 he added a news and media affiliate to his company, but still the bulk of his earnings comes from the sale of financial and market information, which Wall Street gamblers buy confidently to participate in the rally.

Bloomberg was elected mayor of New York in 2002. There he spent three periods until 2013, when he ended his term and returned to the firm to give him a new boost. It is speculated that Bloomberg wants to return to public administration and submit his independent candidacy to the presidency of the republic, for which he is willing to spend up to 1 billion dollars, according to revealed.

Mark Zuckerberg

Net worth: $ 42.8 billion

Age 31

Country: US

Industry: Technology

Source of wealth: Self-made; Facebook

With just 19 years and being a student of the second year of

Mark Zuckerberg is the youngest millionaire in the world, according to Forbes magazine. In 2004, when she was just 23 and a sophomore at Harvard University, she launched TheFacebook.com from her bedroom. This brought problems with the direction of the university and decided to abandon his studies to devote full time to the development of his social network project along with several of his classmates.

Facebook is the world’s largest social network with more than 1000 million followers worldwide and is currently valued at more than 275 billion dollars. Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan promised to give away 99% of their wealth to a newly created organization called the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, which raised doubts as well as positive comments. In the same way they have been involved in some projects of charity and philanthropy.

Larry Ellison

Net worth: $ 45.3 billion

Age: 71

Country: US

Industry: Tech

Source of wealth: Self-made; Oracle

Lawrence Joseph Ellison, is the founder of the second largest software maker after Microsoft. He and two of his colleagues teamed up to create this programming company, which was among its first clients to the CIA for which he developed a database management system under the Oracle project code. This project became the current Oracle Corp.

Ellison was CEO of the company from 1977 to 2015. He is an eccentric man with extravagant tastes. It owns the third greater luxury yacht of the world called Rising Sun and an island in Hawaii. He is considered a generous philanthropist.

Charles Koch

Net worth: $ 46.8 billion

Age: 80

Country: US

Industry: Diversified investments

Source of wealth: Inheritance / self-made; Koch Industries

Charles G. Koch is CEO and co-owner, along with his brother David H. Koch, of Koch Industries, an English holding company that controls several investment, manufacturing and trading subsidiaries in several sectors, whose annual revenues Total more than 115 billion dollars. It is the second largest company in the United States, after Cargill, according to Forbes.

He and his brother David, who serves as executive vice president of the company, have a net worth of $ 94.2 billion. Both are associated with a libertarian movement designed to reshape US policy.

David Koch

Net worth: $ 47.4 billion

Age: 75

Country: US

Industry: Diversified investments

Source of wealth: Inheritance / self-made; Koch Industries

David and his brother Charles run Koch Industries, the second largest private company in the United States, which manufactures everything from textiles, chemicals and fuels to the famous Dixie Cups. This conservative business partner has a very large influence on American politics, however, in last year’s Republican Party primary elections did not participate because of differences with the candidates.

David is a survivor. In 1991 he almost lost his life in an air crash and then he overcame a prostate cancer. Since then he has become a generous sponsor of cancer research projects as well as health and education programs through the David H. Koch Charitable Foundation.

Jeff Bezos

Net worth: $ 56.6 billion

Age 51

Country: US

Industry: Tech

Source of wealth: Self-made; Amazon.com

Jeff Bezos built his empire by introducing e-commerce in the world through Amazon, where he serves as CEO and President. This company was born as an online bookstore, revolutionized marketing and now sells from electronics to textiles and foodstuffs and generates sales for more than 90 billion dollars. This American visionary worked for some time on Wall Street and then founded in 1994 what would be the largest online store on the planet, from the garage of his home in the city of Seattle.

Despite criticism of media reports that Amazon associates are toxic workplaces in which workers are subjected to a lot of pressure, he is moving ahead with his work. Amazon Web Services expansion plan with which it intends to conquer the gigantic market in India and provide cloud computing services. Outside Amazon, Bezos also invests in space projects, bought the iconic The Washington Post and is funding research to detect cancer with a simple blood test.

Warren Buffett

Net worth: $ 60.7 billion

Age: 85

Country: US

Industry: Diversified investments

Source of wealth: Self-made; Berkshire Hathaway

Warren Edward Buffett is one of the largest investors in the world. He is the majority shareholder and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. He is known as the “Oracle of Omaha”, where he is from, and because of his particular personal austerity, despite his immense wealth. This powerful businessman, from an early age wanted to make a fortune and worked hard to achieve it. He started distributing newspapers on his bicycle and with the help of his father – who was a stockbroker – bought stocks in the stock market that he then sold, earning a profit of $ 5 each.

After being turned down at the Harvard Business School, Buffett went to the Columbia Business School and learned from the hand of professor and investor Benjamin Graham, who later became his mentor. In 1969 it bought Berkshire Hathaway, a company dedicated to textile production and transformed it into an investment center in several sectors. He does not invest in a particular sector but instead invests in long-term investments in multiple firms with prospects for the future. Its investments are distributed in companies such as General Motors, Coca-Cola, Geico, American Express, Queen of Dairy. He is fond of junk food and very friendly with billionaire Bill Gates.

Bill Gates

Net worth: $ 87.4 billion

Age: 60

Country: US

Industry: Tech

Source of wealth: Self-made; Microsoft

Bill Gates has long been listed as the richest man in the world but also as the most generous. He is the co-founder of Microsoft, the largest software company in the world. He was president and CEO of the company until the year 2000 when he decided to retire from the position. He remains in the company as a counselor but does not actively take over management.

He and his wife have been running the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation since 1999, a charity that controls resources for more than $ 40 billion in donations and is dedicated to fighting poverty, eliminating HIV, malaria and other diseases Infectious diseases.

Together with billionaire Warren Buffett, among others, he formed the Giving Pledge, an initiative aimed at getting billionaires to make a commitment to donate 50% or more of their fortunes and which already has the support of 137 of the richest people on the planet.