Top 15 Worst Places To Live In Louisiana

Louisiana is a basically an agricultural state, with a thriving tourism industry especially in New Orleans, its capital. It has approximately 4.6 million habitants and an unemployment rate of 6.1%, slightly higher than the national average. It is the 31st most extensive state to which the nicknames of “Mississippi kid” have been placed, because the famous river ” Bayou state”, due to its peculiar landscape or the “Creole State” Important cultural heritage in which different native cultures, French, Asian, Spanish and African are mixed.

It is a state with very depressed people, where problems of unemployment, low wages and poverty are mixed with high rates of crime and violence. For several years it has occupied the first places in national level in number of detentions by crimes committed.

Below is our ranking of the worst 15 cities to live in Louisiana 2017, which takes into account the quality of life, safety and economic progress of each of the sites analyzed.

Donaldsonville

Population: 7,577

Unemployment rate: 12.8%

Median household income: $36,436

Esta pequeña población fundada en 1806, es mayoritariamente afrodescendiente. Está situada al sur de Luisiana y sirve de asiento parroquial a la Parroquia de la Ascensión. Una de sus anécdotas históricas más sobresalientes es que fue de las primeras ciudades de los Estados Unidos en tener un alcalde afroamericano. Tiene un lema: “Respetando nuestro pasado. Construyendo nuestro futuro”. En su territorio se libraron dos sangrientas batallas durante la guerra civil y también murieron muchos esclavos a latigazos. Tiene servicios públicos deficientes, no hay vacantes de empleo y el agua que consumen sus habitantes, hasta hace poco, tenía peligrosos niveles de cloro.

This small population, founded in 1806, is mostly Afro-descendant. It is located to the south of Louisiana and serves as a parish seat to the Parish of the Ascension. One of his most outstanding historical anecdotes is that it was one of the first cities in the United States to have an African-American mayor. It has a motto: “Respecting our past, building our future”. In its territory two bloody battles were fought during the civil war and also many slaves died by lashes. It has poor public services, there are no job vacancies and the water consumed by its habitants, until recently, had dangerous levels of chlorine.

Crowley

Population: 13,193

Unemployment rate: 18%

Median household income: $25,994

Crowley es un pueblo de gente básicamente agricultora. Es el asiento parroquial de la parroquia de Acada, que está situada al sur de Luisiana. Fue incorporada como ciudad en 1887 y sus grandes arrozales le dieron el apodo de “Capital del Arroz de América”. Cada año allí se celebra el famoso “Festival Internacional del Arroz”. Su lema “Donde la vida es el arroz y fácil”. De seguir aumentando el número de desocupados muy pronto será llamada también la capital del desempleo, porque hay trabajadores cesantes a montones.

Crowley is a village of farmer people. It is the parish seat of the parish of Acada, which is located in the south of Louisiana. It was incorporated as a city in 1887 and its large rice paddies gave it the nickname “Rice Capital of America”. Every year there is celebrated the famous “International Rice Festival”. Its motto is “Where life is rice and easy”. If the number of unemployed people continues to increase, it will soon be called the capital of unemployment, because there are workers out of work a lot.

Monroe

Population: 49,529

Unemployment rate: 13%

Median household income: $27,486

Monroe está ubicada al norte del estado. La ciudad fue fundada en la primera mitad del siglo XIX y named after the steam-powered paddle-wheeler James Monroe. Está considerado como el lugar más peligroso para vivir de Luisiana. Su alta tasa de pobreza –casi un tercio de su población- sin duda está incidiendo en el avance de la criminalidad en esta ciudad y está empañando su lema: “Una ciudad, un futuro”.

Monroe is located in the north of the state. The town was founded in the first half of the 19th century and named after the steam-powered paddle-wheeler James Monroe. It is considered the most dangerous place to live in Louisiana. Its high poverty rate – almost a third of its population – is undoubtedly affecting the progress of crime in this city and is tarnishing its motto: “A city, a future.”

Franklin

Population: 7,435

Unemployment rate: 19.3%

Median household income: $30,416

Franklin es una ciudad situada en el extremo sur del estado, es la sede parroquial de la Parroquia de Santa María. Fue fundada en 1808 y nombrada después de Benjamin Franklin. Su población ha venido decreciendo dramáticamente al igual que el precio de los hogares promedio, una señal inequívoca de que su economía anda mal. El desempleo es elevado y los ingresos de sus habitantes, bajos. La inseguridad también se ha disparado.

Franklin is a city located in the south of the state, it is the parochial seat of the Parish of Santa Maria. It was founded in 1808 and named after Benjamin Franklin. Its population has been declining dramatically as has the average household price, an unmistakable sign that its economy is in the wrong way. Unemployment is high and the incomes of its habitants are low. Insecurity has also exploded.

Natchitoches

Population: 18,460

Unemployment rate: 15.4%

Median household income: $22,551

La ciudad con nombre de los primeros indígenas que poblaron su territorio, es la sede de la parroquia del mismo nombre. Está situada en la parte centro-norte del estado. Formó parte de la Luisiana francesa y es considerada como el asentamiento de población permanente más antiguo de la región. Su apodo es “El Destino de Viajeros desde 1714”. Es la sexta ciudad más peligrosa para vivir del estado por sus altas tasas delitos contra personas y la propiedad, además de tener índices más o menos elevados de desempleo.

The city with the name of the first Indians who populated its territory, is the seat of the parish of the same name. It is located in the central-north part of the state. It was part of French Louisiana and is considered to be the oldest permanent settlement in the region. Its nickname is “The Destination of Travelers since 1714”. It is the sixth most dangerous city to live in the state due to its high crime rates against people and property, as well as having more or less high unemployment rates.

Hammond

Population: 20,272

Unemployment rate: 14.3%

Median household income: $32,968

Hammond está situada en la parte suroriental del estado. Pertenece a la parroquia de Tangipahoa, 45 millas al este de Baton Rouge. La ciudad fue bautizada originalmente en 1818 como Hammerdal, pero luego adquirió el apellido del inmigrante sueco y colonizador del territorio Peter Hammond. Es la ciudad con el segundo mayor número de crímenes de Lousiana. Se pagan bajos salarios y tiene un precario sistema educativo, que no está ayudando mucho a su desarrollo.

Hammond is located in the southeastern part of the state. It belongs to the parish of Tangipahoa, 45 miles east of Baton Rouge. The town was originally baptized in 1818 as Hammerdal, but later acquired the surname of the Swedish immigrant and colonizer Peter Hammond territory. It is the city with the second largest number of Lousiana crimes. They pay low wages and have a precarious educational system, which is not helping much to their development.

Marksville

Population: 5,549

Unemployment rate: 7%

Median household income: $26,240

La ciudad está situada en la región central de Louisiana y forma parte de la parroquia de Avoyelles. Fue fundada en 1809 y nombrada después de Marc Eliche, un inmigrante judío que se estableció en esa zona. Es un pueblo con pocos habitantes, con poco o casi ningún entretenimiento, poco empleo disponible y alguno de los peores climas del estado. Marksville actualmente está marcada por el crimen. Uno de cada 17,2 de sus habitantes tiene una alta probabilidad de ser víctima de un delito contra la propiedad.

The city is located in central Louisiana and is part of the parish of Avoyelles. It was founded in 1809 and named after Marc Eliche, a Jewish immigrant who settled in that area. It is a town with few habitants, with a little or no entertainment life, little employment available and some of the worst climates in the state. Marksville is currently marked by the crime. One in 17.2 of its habitants has a high probability of being a victim of an offense against property.

Opelousas

Population: 16,638

Unemployment rate: 9.4%

Median household income: $18,969

Es la tercera ciudad más antigua y la más densamente poblada del estado. Fue fundada en 1720 y pertenece a la parroquia de St. Landry. Tiene un hospital con pocos médicos y también gente con muy bajos salarios. La delincuencia pareciera ser lo único que avanza cada día. Su tasa criminalidad está por encima del promedio. No es una ciudad en la que quieres vivir habiendo otras opciones mejores.

It is the third oldest and most densely populated city in the state. It was founded in 1720 and belongs to the parish of St. Landry. It has a hospital with few doctors and also people with very low salaries. Delinquency seems to be the only thing that progresses every day. Their crime rate is above average. It is not a city in which you want to live having other better options.

Jeanerette

Population: 5,549

Unemployment rate: 19.1%

Median household income: $34,049

Jeanerette está ubicada en la parroquia de Iberia, en la región sur central de Louisiana. Pese a que se le conoce como “Sugar City”, porque su economía está basada en la industria azucarera, además del cultivo de la madera de ciprés, la realidad de sus habitantes no es precisamente dulce. La ciudad tiene una elevada tasa de desempleo, sus trabajadores perciben uno de los peores salarios de todo el estado, y la delincuencia se ha convertido en azote de los residentes. Enfermarse en Jeanerette es también un dolor de cabeza, porque tiene muy pocos médicos disponibles. Por esa razón, ocupa el séptimo lugar entre las peores ciudades del estado.

Jeanerette is located in the parish of Iberia, in the south central Louisiana. Although it is known as “Sugar City”, because its economy is based on the sugar industry, in addition to the cultivation of cypress wood, the reality of its inhabitants is not exactly sweet. The city has a high rate of unemployment, their workers perceive one of the worst wages in the entire state, and crime has become a scourge for residents. Getting sick at Jeanerette is also a headache, because there are very few doctors available. For that reason it occupies the seventh place among the worst cities of the state.

Grambling

Population: 5,067

Unemployment rate: 25%

Median household income: $24,743

Grambling ocupa el sexto lugar en el ranking de los peores sitios para vivir en Lousiana, debido a sus problemas económicos y sociales. Este pequeño pueblo situado en la parroquia Lincoln en el norte del estado, es muy reciente. Esta ciudad que nació en 1992, dista mucho del sueño americano. Tiene la tasa más alta de desocupación de todo el estado, los ingresos familiares de su gente, están por el piso y el valor inmobiliario es también muy bajo.

Grambling occupies the sixth place in the ranking of the worst places to live in Lousiana, due to its economic and social problems. This small town located in the parish of Lincoln in the north of the state, is very recent. This city that was born in 1992, is far from the American dream. It has the highest unemployment rate of the entire state, the family income of its people, are on the floor and the real estate value is also very low.

Abbeville

Population: 12,381

Unemployment rate: 15.5%

Median household income: $28,740

Es una ciudad situada al sur del estado. Anteriormente era conocida como La Chapelle, pero después pasó a llamarse Abbeville en 1843. Es la cabecera de la parroquia Vermilion. Su lema: “Someplace Special on the Bayou”, perdió vigencia con los problemas que confronta actualmente. Su economía es un coctel de fracaso: bajos salarios y pérdida de valor de las viviendas, alto desempleo y mucha pobreza e inseguridad. No es una ciudad para vivir, ni siquiera para ir de paso, hasta que su pueblo no haga un esfuerzo por recuperarla “Pour Dieu et la Patrie”, como reza su consigna de ciudad.

It is a city located south of the state. It was formerly known as La Chapelle, but later renamed Abbeville in 1843. It is the head of the Vermilion parish. His motto: “Someplace Special on the Bayou”, lost its validity with the problems it faces today. Its economy is a cocktail of failure: low wages and loss of value of housing high unemployment and high poverty and insecurity. It is not a city to live, not even to go by, until its people do not make an effort to recover it “Pour Dieu et la Patrie”, as its slogan of city.

Richwood

Population: 5,993

Unemployment rate: 6.1%

Median household income: $18,699

Richwood es la tercera ciudad más violenta del estado. Esta ubicada en la parroquia Ouachita al norte de Lousiana. Su crítico nivel de criminalidad está directamente relacionado con la situación económica. Sus habitantes viven con niveles de ingresos muy bajos, no solo del estado sino del país. Uno de cada 12 habitantes en este pueblo tiene altas probabilidades de ser víctima de una diversidad de delitos allí, que van desde robos a la propiedad hasta asaltos en plena calle para despojar de la cartera a las víctimas.

Richwood is the third most violent city in the state. It is located in the Ouachita parish north of Louisiana. Their critical level of crime is directly related to the economic situation. Its habitants live with very low income levels, not only the state but the country. There, one in 12 people in this town has a high probability of being a victim of a variety of crimes, ranging from property thefts to robberies in the middle of the street to strip the victims of their wallets.

Ville Platte

Population: 7,327

Unemployment rate: 19.7%

Median household income: $18,900

Esta ciudad con nombre francés situada en medio de la nada, sirve de asiento parroquial a la parroquia Evangeline. Ville Platte que equivale a “Flat City”, debido a su topografía, fue fundada por los franceses durante el reinado de Napoleón. Ostenta uno de los peores niveles de desocupación del estado y tiene salarios de hambre. Pero además sufre de altísimas tasas de criminalidad y casi un tercio de su población vive en el umbral de la pobreza. Allí no hay nada que hacer.

This city with a French name is situated in the middle of nowhere, serves as a parish seat to the Evangeline parish. Ville Platte which is equivalent to “Flat City”, due to its topography, was founded by the French during the reign of Napoleon. It has one of the worst levels of unemployment in the state and has hunger wages. But it also suffers from very high crime rates and almost one-third of its population lives on the poverty line. There is nothing to do there.

Bogalusa

Population: 12,006

Unemployment rate: 22.6%

Median household income: $23,667

Bogalusa tiene todo lo necesario para que nadie quiera vivir en ella. Alta criminalidad, mucho desempleo, salarios de gente pobre y cuatro calles para aburrirse de noche y de día. En la lengua Choctaw, Bogalusa significa “agua oscura”. Este pequeño pueblo con poca gente se está quedando sin habitantes, porque quienes nacen allí al adquirir conciencia, huyen. Está situado en la parroquia de Washington en la frontera con el estado de Mississippi.

Bogalusa has everything necessary so that nobody wants to live in it. High crime, a lot of unemployment, wages of poor people and four streets to get bored night and day. In the Choctaw language, Bogalusa means “dark water”. This small town with few people is running out of habitants, because those who are born there when they become aware, flee. It is located in the parish of Washington on the border with the state of Mississippi.

Bastrop

Population: 10,949

Unemployment rate: 11%

Median household income: $20,010

Bastrop es la peor ciudad para vivir de Louisiana. Es la sede parroquial de Morehouse Parish, situada en el extremo norte del estado. Fue fundada por el barón de Bastrop, un falso noble y comerciante holandés, que llegó huyendo de la Nueva España en el siglo XVIII. Esta ciudad, cuya población es mayoritariamente afroamericana -apenas un 27 por ciento is WASP- tiene abundantes desocupados y trabajadores mal pagados. Ocupa el primer lugar en el estado en delitos contra personas y la propiedad. Su lema: “Espíritu. Orgullo. Progreso.”, es solo un lema, que ya nadie repite.

Bastrop is the worst city to live in Louisiana. It is the parish headquarters of Morehouse Parish, located in the north end of the state. It was founded by the Baron of Bastrop, a false nobleman and Dutch merchant, who fled from New Spain in the eighteenth century. This city, whose population is mostly African American – only 27 percent is WASP – has abundant unemployed and underpaid workers. It ranks first in the state in crimes against persons and property. Its motto: “Spirit, Pride, Progress,” is just a motto, which no one repeats.