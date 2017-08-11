Stanley Tucci wife

Publicado el: 11 Agosto, 2017 Hora:8:24 PM

Stanley Tucci is a versatile man of cinema of Italian descent. This American actor, director, writer and producer has twice won the Emmy and Golden Globe Awards and has been nominated for an Oscar. He was born on November 11, 1960, in Peekskill, New York, United States.

Tucci has been nominated for an Oscar as a supporting actor for his performance in The Lovely Bones (2009). For his performance in Winchell and Monk he won two Emmy Awards. He was also nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Spoken Word Album for Children in Shrek.

Husband / Wife (over 100)

Felicity Blunt is the second wife of Tuccy. In 2011 the actor committed to this London literary agent, whom he met a year earlier through his partner Emily Blunt, sister of this, while filming The Devil Wears Prada.

A year later they were married at a civil ceremony organized in London. The wedding was very low-key, only family and friends were very close to the couple. With Felicity he has a son, Matteo Oliver Tucci.

ExBoyfriend / Girlfriend 1 (Over 80)

The actor was married to Kate Tucci between 1995 and 2009. Tucci’s first wife, Kathryn “Kate” Tucci, born in 1962, died of breast cancer in 2009. She had three children. “My wife was an extraordinary person who showed us all what the fortress is,” Tucci said.

ExBoyfriend / Girlfriend 2

ExBoyfriend / Girlfriend 3

His / Her Ideal Type of Man / Woman (over 50)

There is no information on an ideal type of woman for the actor. His wife Kathryn certainly was.

How he / she thinks about marriage (over 80)

Tucci admits that after Kathryn’s death nothing was ever the same. The memory of his wife still affects his second marriage. He comments that “it was very difficult to go on holiday at the beginning, really difficult to go with Felicity somewhere,” because the actor felt guilty. “It’s horrible, you always feel guilty.”

Stanley has been living with Felicity in London since 2014. But the presence of photographs (by Kathryn) is apparently jealous of Felicity. The couple met only two years after her death.

“How many children do they have / plan /? (Over 80)

After moving from New York to London, Matteo Oliver (2015) was born shortly. The couple lives with the three teenage children of the actor: Isabel, Camilla and Nicolo. There seems to be no plans to increase the family further.

“How he and she think about their children (over 80)

After 14 years of marriage for both Stanley and her children, the loss of Kathryn was heartbreaking. Since then they have felt very sad. He states that he feels very sad because Kake died early but also because his children did not have the opportunity to spend more time with her whom he considered an extraordinary person.

He / her ideal situation of dating (over 80)

Stanley and Felicity, engaged during a holiday in Berlin, Germany. The couple likes to travel.

“How his / her fan thinks about his / her lover”

Tucci is one of the most appreciated and respected actors in the film world as well as his fans. He is a family man and an excellent actor without blemish.

He has recently been working with the United Nations Agency for Refugees to help raise awareness of this global problem and to promote more shelters, provide shelters and provide greater employment and education opportunities for refugees